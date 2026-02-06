The Cyprus Museum will fill with visitors this Saturday as a series of events, planned under Cyprus’ presidency of the EU Council, celebrates this renowned museum. After the antiquities department and deputy ministry of culture postponed the initial event, the presentations and tours are now rescheduled to take place this weekend.

The day will begin with a presentation of the upgrading of the permanent exhibition of the Cyprus Museum. The presentation at 4pm will be addressed by the Deputy Minister of Culture Vasiliki Kassianidou and the director of the antiquities department Georgos Georgiou

The permanent collection of the Cyprus Museum has been enhanced with the addition of significant finds from archaeological research conducted through the years, as well as antiquities that have been repatriated to Cyprus in recent years.

The exhibition has also been enhanced with texts and other graphics, the exhibition lighting has been improved, and the existing display cases have been upgraded. As such, the visitor experience at the island’s most important archaeological museum has been substantially enhanced.

Then, three guided tours will follow; two in Greek at 5pm and 7.30pm, and one at 5.30pm in English. In the evening, a reception will follow in the Museum Garden.

Events at the Cyprus Museum

Presentation of the updated permanent collection by the Deputy Minister of Culture, Dr. Vasiliki Kassianidou and guided tours in English and Greek. February 7. Cyprus Museum, Nicosia. 4pm-11pm. Free