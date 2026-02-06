Cyprus recorded an increase in motor vehicle registrations in January 2026, according to figures released on Friday by the statistical service (Cystat).

The data showed that the market started the year on a positive footing, while the shift toward hybrid and electric vehicles continued to strengthen.

Specifically, total motor vehicle registrations reached 4,350 in January 2026, marking a 6.7 per cent increase compared with 4,077 registrations in January 2025.

Passenger saloon registrations rose by 4.5 per cent to 3,317 from 3,173 in the same month of the previous year.

Of these saloon cars, 1,294, 39 per cent, were new, while 2,023, 61 per cent, were used. Rental saloon cars, however, recorded a sharp decline of 22.8 per cent to 159.

The most notable development again concerned fuel types. The share of petrol-powered passenger cars dropped to 35.8 per cent from 42.5 per cent a year earlier.

Diesel cars edged slightly higher to 8.4 per cent from 8.1 per cent.

Electric cars increased their share from 5.6 per cent to 6.9 per cent, while hybrid vehicles expanded further to 48.8 per cent from 43.8 per cent, consolidating their position as the dominant powertrain in new registrations.

Beyond passenger vehicles, other categories also recorded movement.

Motor coaches and buses rose significantly to 23 from 7 in January 2025.

Goods conveyance vehicles increased by 17.1 per cent to 562, driven mainly by heavy goods vehicles, which jumped 43.8 per cent to 69, while light goods vehicles rose 16 per cent to 471 and road tractors increased 18.8 per cent to 19. Rental goods vehicles fell sharply to 3, a decline of 70 per cent.

Mopeds under 50cc decreased markedly to 6 from 22, whereas motorcycles above 50cc climbed 13.5 per cent to 387 compared with 341 a year earlier.