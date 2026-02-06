Cyprus’ startup ecosystem continues to develop its own place within Europe’s innovation landscape, according to EU-Startups’ Olga Codina, who highlighted ten companies founded since 2021 as a reflection of the island’s emerging tech maturity.

Codina wrote that the Southern European ecosystem “continues to steadily advance and secure its niche” and, although it does not yet rival the continent’s largest hubs, it increasingly supports entrepreneurial ambition and cross-border collaboration.

In that context, she explained that Cyprus combines local talent with global reach, helped by its strategic position “at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa”, which makes it a natural launchpad for founders targeting several markets simultaneously.

According to her, startups on the island are now active across gaming, SaaS, B2B software, Web3, AI and digital infrastructure, while areas such as EdTech and tourism-related technology show how innovation is emerging alongside traditional sectors rather than replacing them.

The ecosystem, she noted, therefore reflects both continuity and transition, moving from service economy to product-driven technology creation.

She first referred to Blood-GPT, a Nicosia-based healthcare startup developing an AI platform that analyses blood test results for clinics and telemedicine providers.

The white-label application integrates into existing workflows and produces instant personalised health recommendations, trend tracking and automated reports.

At the same time, its AI provides diet and lifestyle guidance based on biomarker deviations, helping clinicians reduce administrative workload and focus more directly on patient care and engagement. Founded in 2025, the company has raised €1 million to automate clinical interpretation and reporting processes.

Turning to construction technology, she mentioned Bolsterup, launched in Nicosia in 2023, which connects developers, contractors, architects, engineers and suppliers through a shared digital blueprint of projects.

Users can create professional portfolios, discover partners through matchmaking and identify new collaboration opportunities across markets.

The company has raised around €506,000 to accelerate development and business expansion, addressing long-standing fragmentation and limited digital visibility in the construction sector.

In gaming, Codina highlighted Eschatology Entertainment, a Lakatamia studio focused on narrative-driven hardcore gameplay for PC and console audiences.

The team includes more than 65 professionals across eight countries with previous involvement in titles such as Half-Life 2, Dishonored and World of Tanks.

Its debut project, described as a Souls-like first-person shooter set in an atmospheric alternative apocalyptic Wild West, is currently in development.

The studio secured €10.2m in a 2024 seed round led by KRAFTON, supporting its aim of building and self-publishing AAA productions targeting a global player base.

She also referred to Heroes Made, a Nicosia EdTech company integrating emotional intelligence learning into primary education.

Its SaaS platform offers over 210 story-based activities, while teachers can monitor progress through real-time emotion tracking and data-led assessments.

Students can also create and publish illustrated stories via a dedicated authoring library. Founded in 2021, it has raised about €300,000 and expanded into the US market in January 2024.

Codina then pointed to KEK Entertainment in Limassol, which develops high-quality multiplayer gaming experiences supported by backend infrastructure handling matchmaking, progression systems and live updates.

Established in 2021, it has raised €9.4m to develop its first tactical mobile action title and enable cross-platform play across mobile devices, PCs and consoles.

Another Limassol studio, Nice Plans Studio, focuses on fast-paced multiplayer gameplay designed specifically for smartphones.

Its 3v3 shooter with destructible environments synchronised server-side in real time ensures identical map changes for players during matches.

The company raised €3.6m, including a €3m round in 2025 led by Pixeldog, and is preparing a Series A to expand development and scale its physics-based multiplayer portfolio.

In the real-estate sector, she cited Placy, a startup automating workflows across property sales, management and short-term rentals.

Its AI agents handle lead management, property searches and appointment scheduling in more than 50 languages via text and voice interactions.

The system analyses listings, public registries and social media to build client profiles, while voice assistants collect lead information and book viewings autonomously. Founded in 2023, it has secured €1.28m in pre-seed funding.

She also included SOULA, a Limassol digital health application supporting women throughout pregnancy and postpartum care via a chatbot, personalised programmes and a pregnancy tracker.

The platform adapts guidance according to user inputs and behavioural patterns, combining medical expertise with conversational AI to improve maternal wellbeing and reduce postpartum depression risk. Founded in 2021, it has raised €1.2m.

Another gaming entrant is Studio42, established in Limassol in 2024, developing casual and hybrid-casual puzzle games through rapid experimentation cycles.

The company can test up to ten concepts annually by deploying lightweight gameplay versions to small player groups and analysing engagement and retention metrics. It raised €3.2m in seed funding and moved its first title from concept to live testing within two months.

Finally, she mentioned Top App Games, a Nicosia multiplayer studio founded in 2024 that develops PvP experiences including LUDUS: Merge Arena, where players collect units, build decks, join clans and compete globally in real-time battles. The company secured €9.3m to strengthen live operations, introduce new content and grow its international player base.