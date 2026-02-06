A five-month-old infant has been hospitalised in serious condition after her parents’ vehicle was involved in an accident.

At around 8.30am on Friday, a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old woman on Tasos Papanastasiou street in Yeroskipou collided with a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old man, with his 33-year-old wife and their two daughters, aged three years and five months, as passengers.

All those involved were transported by ambulance to Paphos hospital, while the five-month-old infant was transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia.

Police investigations are ongoing.