Prototypes of Jaguar’s new all-electric luxury four-door GT have begun their latest round of winter testing. Taking on extreme temperatures as low as minus 40°C in the Arctic Circle.

The new four-door GT is undergoing the most rigorous global validation programme in Jaguar history, with 150 prototypes covering hundreds of thousands of miles across hot desert highways, frozen lakes and advanced virtual environments.

The demanding assessment schedule has been designed to push every system to its limits to deliver the most technically advanced and powerful Jaguar production car ever made. An unprecedented scale of testing for Jaguar, with the most comprehensive virtual and rig testing programme ever, prior to physical validation on the road.

Winter testing on the frozen lakes of Sweden is helping Jaguar engineers to refine the distinct characteristics of the four-door GT’s drive modes to ensure it delivers instinctive responses and calming comfort. It will drive like no other electric car thanks to a suite of electric propulsion technologies. True to the spirit of Jaguar.

With more than 1,000PS, the new luxury GT will be the most powerful Jaguar road car ever made. Advanced all-wheel-drive tri-motor technology with Intelligent Torque Vectoring puts the power where it’s needed more quickly and precisely than ever before, for an engaging, rewarding and confidence-inspiring drive in all conditions.

Jaguar engineers will also be putting the finishing touches to a number of calibrations. Chassis systems, the all-wheel steering, a bespoke new 23-inch winter tyre, dynamic air suspension and active twin-valve dampers – all working in harmony with the propulsion torque control. For supreme composure and ride comfort.

The sub-zero temperatures of the Arctic Circle also give Jaguar engineers the right conditions to validate its advanced ThermAssistTM technology. The pioneering onboard thermal management system reduces heating energy consumption by up to 40 per cent, and aims to recover heat to warm the propulsion system or cabin in ambient temperatures as low as minus 10°C (14°F). All while optimising the driving range, even in the coldest temperatures.

The all-electric four-door GT will make its world premiere later this year. Following the Exuberant Modernist design philosophy previewed by the Jaguar Type 00 design vision.