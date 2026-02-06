A refined evening of live jazz music is coming up in Paphos this weekend. On Sunday night, Technopolis 20 will welcome Katherine Petrou, guitarist Alexis Kasinos and bass player Rodrigo Caceres for a performance of jazz classics and timeless musical theatre.

In an intimate setting, the three musicians will close off the week with a carefully-curated programme featuring beloved jazz standards and iconic musical theatre songs such as My Favourite Things from The Sound of Music and On the Street Where You Live, alongside contemporary selections by artists such as Olivia Dean, who has just won a Grammy for her music.

The trio blends classic jazz elegance with a light pop influence, creating a warm atmosphere. Working together in union, they bring timeless standards to life with soulful interpretations, rich harmonies and a shared love for the jazz tradition.

Two For the Road Trio

Jazz classics, musical theatre and contemporary artists. Live music by Katherine Petrou, Alexis Kasinos and Rodrigo Caceres. February 8. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 6pm. €15. Tel: 7000-2420. www.technopolis20.com