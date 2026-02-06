Larnaca Municipality has been awarded as the Green City of Cyprus 2025, by the Cyprus Centre for Environmental Research & Education, it announced on Friday.

The prize recognises its project to strengthen and expand the institution of green beaches.

Over the past nine years more than 4,500 trees have been planted by the municipality on its beaches, including 1,500 in 2025 alone, featuring a range of coastal-appropriate species.

The project focuses on improving the microclimate, enhancing urban biodiversity and upgrading the quality of life in the Oroklini area through extensive tree planting, green interventions, LED lighting upgrades, photovoltaic systems and recycling initiatives.

The research centre gives out the Green City or Green Community of Cyprus awards each year under the auspices of the Environment Commissioner.