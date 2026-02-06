The innovation and research ministry on Friday denied claims in international news media that Cyprus was targeted in an largescale cyberattack along with more than 36 other countries.

“With regard to the media reports, there has been no breach of any government systems. (…) The competent state authorities remain in constant vigilance,” the ministry said.

US news outlet Bloomberg had reported that an Asian hacker group, suspected of having broken into governmental and other highly sensitive computer systems, carried out cyberattacks in over 37 countries, likely including Cyprus.

“The security of the state’s digital infrastructures remains a top priority and is addressed through continuous, close monitoring and close international cooperation,” the ministry added.

Bloomberg cites a report by US-cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, according to which the group gained access to at least five national law enforcement and border control agencies, three ministries of finance, one country’s parliament, as well as the networks of an estimated 70 organisations.

“They use highly-targeted and tailored fake emails and known, unpatched security flaws to gain access to these networks,” Bloomberg quotes the head of Palo Alto Network’s Unit 42 threat intelligence team, Pete Renals.

Palo Alto says that the hackers accessed emails and other sources of critical information on military actions, trade negotiations, political unrest and diplomatic missions.

The hackers managed to retrieve sensitive data from several email servers, with espionage believed to be the main motivation behind the attacks.

“Some of the hackers’ actions coincided with issues and events of particular import to the government of China,” Bloomberg wrote.

In its report, Palo Alto Networks identified several of the victims targeted by the group and said that the hackers are suspected of having carried out similar attacks in countries including Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malaysia and Panama.

However, no specific information on the Cypriot entities which were allegedly attacked was available. The Cyprus Mail has contacted Palo Alto Networks and is awaiting a reply.

The group’s most striking cyberattack reportedly occurred the day after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was apprehended by the US military in early January.

According to Bloomberg, the group “likely compromised” a device linked to Venezolana de Industria Tecnologica, which operates as a joint venture between the Venezuelan government and an Asian technology company.

Brazil’s mining ministry is also said to have been targeted by the group. Cited information from Palo Alto Networks suggests that the hackers attacked the ministry in October 2025, at a time when US diplomats were visiting the country – which is famous for its extensive reserves of rare minerals – for meetings with mining officials.

An earlier attack targeted the Czech Republic’s army, police, parliament and foreign ministry, soon after a meeting of the country’s President Petr Pavel with the Dalai Lama in July 2025.