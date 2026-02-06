Member of parliament Alexandra Attalides, who belongs to Volt, on Thursday sounded the alarm over the felling of old black pine trees in a Natura 2000 protected area in the Troodos mountains.

Speaking during the day’s House audit committee session, she described the incident as “most worrying”, and said that the trees had been felled “without it being publicly documented that the mandatory environmental procedures were followed”.

She added that a question on the matter had been sent to the agriculture ministry, and “answers are awaited”.

“The issue is not simply environmental, but a question of institutional credibility and impartiality,” she said.

Questions had been raised in Cyprus Hunting Magazine regarding the felling of the trees last week, with the magazine stating that the trees had been on a plot of land located between the villages of Pedoulas and Prodromos, which is owned by former forestry department director Charalambos Alexandrou.

The magazine also alleged that the requisite approval for the felling of the trees had not been obtained from the environment department beforehand.

It said that a private contractor had “entered the plot with a lorry and an excavator” on January 19, and also alleged that “official vehicles belonging to the forestry department” and a vehicle said to be owned by Alexandrou were also at the scene on the same day.

“During that day, between 10 and 20 mature trees, all of which were over 30 years old, were cut down,” it said.

As such, it said it had complained to the police.