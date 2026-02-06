Paphos’ Stage One Theatre has a couple of exciting shows coming up for theatre and musical lovers. Its Night at the Musicals on Saturday will be a performance-packed evening with live renditions of songs from Wicked, Frozen, The Greatest Showman and more. This evening may be sold out, yet Stage One has one more show in store for Paphos audiences.

Just as March rolls in, the amateur theatre company will present Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue S’il Vous Plait –six evenings in celebration of amateur theatre. The upcoming production is a theatrical farce by Walter Zerlin Jr and David McGillivray, which promises a night of hilarious mayhem.

On March 5 to 7 and 12 to 14, Paphos will witness Farndale plays, meaning a series of British comedy farces by the two writers.

“If you haven’t already experienced a Farndale play, make sure you see this one,” comments Stage One Theatre. “Set in the gloriously chaotic world of The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society, the play follows an ill-fated attempt to stage a risqué bedroom farce. A group of men and women with confusingly similar names try to conduct clandestine affairs in a Paris hotel. What unfolds is a catalogue of comic disasters: missed cues, collapsing sets, forgotten lines and performers bravely improvising their way through one calamity after another.

“Don’t miss this play-within-a-play where every moment teeters on the brink of disaster. The valiant “actors” battle bravely on despite technical failures, memory lapses and their own wildly misplaced ambition. Highlighting the horrors of amateur dramatics, this production is layered, clever and relentless with the wonderful irony that impeccable comic timing and physical comedy are of the essence to make every blunder land perfectly.”

Directed by Geoff Greavey, the play is suitable for both children and adults and is arriving soon to spice up Paphos’ entertainment scene. “Whether you’re a seasoned theatre-goer or simply in search of a brilliant night out, this is a show for anyone who has ever survived a school play or delighted in watching everything go spectacularly wrong,” concludes the theatre.

“Bursting with classic British humour, Chase Me Up Farndale Avenue S’il Vous Plait is not just a play – it’s a celebration of the joy of amateur theatre and the resolute belief that the show must go on.”

