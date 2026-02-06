Highways will face lane closures from Monday onwards throughout the night as scheduled maintenance and safety works get under way, according to an announcement by the department of public works on Friday.

The department urged motorists to “exercise due care and comply with temporary road markings and police instructions” during the works, which run between Monday and Friday next week on sections of the Limassol–Nicosia and Larnaca–Paralimni highways.

On the Limassol–Nicosia highway, roadworks will be carried out from Monday to Thursday, between 20.00pm and 5.30am.

During this period, one lane will be closed, with traffic diverted to the adjacent lane.

Separate works will affect the Aradippou industrial area exit on Wednesday and Friday, between 8.00 am and 15.00pm.

Cleaning works on the stormwater network will require the closure of the Larnaca airport exit towards Dhekelia and Paralimni.

Vehicles will be diverted via the Aradippou exit.

Further disruption is expected on Tuesday, from 20.00pm to 5.30am, when periodic maintenance will take place at the Kalo Chorio roundabout exit, in the direction of Larnaca airport.

The most significant closure is scheduled for Monday night, when both lanes of the Larnaca–Paralimni highway will be closed in the direction of Paralimni, from 20.00pm, until 5.30am.

Traffic will be diverted to the opposite carriageway, which will operate with two-way traffic under police supervision and appropriate signage.

Access to and from the Livadia exit towards Paralimni will be closed, with drivers instructed to use the Voroklini exit instead.

The opposite direction will not be affected.

The public works department said the measures are necessary for maintenance and safety and appealed to drivers to plan their journeys accordingly and remain patient while the works are completed.