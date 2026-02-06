Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou has been reappointed to the educational service commission on Friday, following controversy surrounding her initial placement.

Panayiotou, a qualified linguistics teacher, is included in a list of educators offered appointments effective from September.

Those named must confirm by February 20 whether they accept the post.

If Panayiotou declines the appointment, she will be removed from the appointments register, as legislation does not allow for a second suspension.

The reappointment places her in a position where she must either take up the role or forfeit her place on the commission.

The development follows events in August last year, when Panayiotou was first offered a teaching post and requested a one-year suspension of the appointment due to her cabinet duties.

The educational service commission approved the request unanimously.

The decision drew controversy as it marked the first occasion on which the commission was asked to consider a suspension request from a serving minister.

Under existing law, suspensions are usually granted for specific reasons such as health issues or in the case of pregnancy.

In Panayiotou’s case, the commission accepted that her ministerial role justified a temporary suspension, allowing her to retain her position on the appointments list.