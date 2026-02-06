The next steps in Montenegro’s accession to the EU were discussed on Friday during a meeting in Nicosia between Deputy European Affairs Minister Marilena Raouna and Montenegro’s European Integration Minister Majda Gorcevic.

Raouna described the visit as significant “both symbolically and substantively”.

“For the Cyprus presidency, enlargement is a key priority,” she affirmed, adding that Cyprus understands “the transformative power of enlargement, having experienced it first-hand”.

Raouna said there is renewed momentum in the enlargement process and urged that it be translated into tangible outcomes.

“Where our partners deliver results, the European Union must also deliver,” she said.

She described Montenegro as a frontrunner in accession talks, citing its progress on reforms and full alignment with the EU’s common foreign and security policy.

“There is no better proof that you are strategically aligned with the European Union,” she commended.

Raouna referred to the recent intergovernmental conference on Montenegro held under the Cyprus presidency, during which a chapter was closed, bringing the total to 13.

She said the pace of progress reflected “impressive work” by Montenegrin authorities.

The meeting also covered the next stages of the common roadmap, preparations for further intergovernmental conferences and plans to establish a working group on Montenegro’s accession treaty.

Raouna said the Western Balkans remain integral to Europe, ahead of a relevant summit scheduled for June.

Gorcevic thanked Cyprus for its support, calling the presidency’s actions “a strong message and a strong commitment”.

She said Montenegro aims to close all chapters by the end of 2026 and be ready to join the EU by 2028.

“We are a reliable partner,” she insisted, adding that Montenegro aspires to serve as a bridge between the Western Balkans and the EU.