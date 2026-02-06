A 17-year-old motorcyclist remained in critical condition on Friday following after a crash with a car on the Limassol coast road on Thursday evening.

Police said that the accident occurred at 7.40pm on the Christodoulos Hadjipavlou coastal road, when his way was cut off by the car driven by a 24-year-old woman.

He suffered a severe head injury and was admitted to Limassol general hospital, where he was intubated.

The 17-year-old had previously run a red light and was riding his motorcycle without a helmet or lights at high speed.

His motorcycle was not insured or MOT-tested.

The woman driving the car underwent breathalyser and drug tests, both of which were negative. She is expected to give a statement to the police later in the day.