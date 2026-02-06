On Friday, the weather is expected to be overwhelmingly cloudy with localised rains and the possibility of possible storms.

Temperatures will rise up to 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast. In the higher mountains, the temperature will reach up to 11 degrees.

Winds will blow north-to southeasterly, at 3 to 4 Beaufort, temporarily reaching up to 5 Beaufort to the windward. The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

In the evening, the weather will remain mainly cloudy with light rains.

The temperature will drop to 13 degrees Celsius inland on the coast, 10 degrees inland and to 4 degrees in the higher mountains.

The winds will blow mainly northeasterly at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough to rough.

On Saturday the weather will remain partly cloudy with isolated rains, mainly in the western parts of the island and in the mountains.

The weather on Sunday and Monday is anticipated to be predominantly clear, with a temporary surge in cloud cover.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday and will fluctuate at the same levels on Sunday and Monday.