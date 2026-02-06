I do enjoy a good psychological thriller and The Beast in Me delivered a cocktail of subtle and taut, emotional and eerie, all the ingredients of a series to binge.

The eight episodes take you through the uneasy and guilt-ridden life of grieving author Aggie Wiggs, whose new commandeering neighbour is both charming and lethal.

When Aggie, suffering writer’s block and on the verge of bankruptcy, gets manipulated into writing Nile Jarvis’ biography, she finds herself manoeuvering around suspicions that her subject killed his own wife, the glare of his new enigmatic wife, the stealth of Nile’s father, a drunk FBI agent knocking on her back door in the dead of night, her own broken relationship and a string of convenient deaths.

Lead actors Claire Danes and Matthew Rhys give astonishing performances, as Aggie and Nile play cat and mouse in an intellectual duel, taunting and intriguing each other with their contradicting personalities and agendas.

The scenes and lighting, theatrical and dark, add to the morbid clash of characters – a bundle of nerves shrouded in sorrow on one hand and a charismatic and delightful misanthropist on the other.

Quite violent at times, the scenes are not shocking for what they are, but rather for peeling away another layer of a murderous mind, showing who is really behind the mask, terrifying and incredibly effective at the same time.

Draw the curtains, curl up in a comfy armchair, dim the lights and watch from start to end to absorb how Aggie, in her effort to mind her own business and be left alone to boil in her own rage in a home that is falling apart – a reference to her own life – is framed for a crime she did not commit. How Nile’s new wife Nina got where she is. If Nile’s father condones his son’s behaviour. What role the uncle really plays. And how it all relates to who we are deep inside and what could trigger it to surface.

The Beast in Me is on Netflix now.