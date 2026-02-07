Japan’s government has announced that it successfully retrieved rare-earth-rich seabed mud for the first time from depths of around 6 km (4 miles) during a test mission.

A Japanese scientific drill ship departed on January 12 for the remote Minamitori Island to explore rare-earth-rich mud deposits, part of Tokyo’s effort to reduce its reliance on China for critical minerals as Beijing chokes off supplies.

The month-long mission by the test vessel Chikyu near Minamitori Island, about 1,900 km (1,200 miles) southeast of Tokyo, marks the world’s first attempt to continuously lift rare-earth-bearing seabed mud from such depths to a ship.

After arriving at the site on January 17, the vessel began recovery operations on January 30 and confirmed the first successful retrieval of rare-earth mud on February 1, according to the Cabinet Office’s national platform for innovative ocean development.

Recovery operations had been completed at three locations, said Ayumi Yoshimatsu, a spokesperson for the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), which operates the vessel.

Analysis of the recovered material, including its volume and mineral content, will be conducted after the ship returns to Shimizu port in central Japan on February 15, Yoshimatsu said.

The mud is believed to contain dysprosium and neodymium, used in electric vehicle motor magnets, as well as gadolinium and terbium, which are used in a range of high-tech products.

“Barring major issues, Japan plans to proceed with a full-scale mining trial in February 2027,” she added.

China last month banned exports of dual-use items that can be used for military purposes to Japan, including rare earths, amid a diplomatic dispute.

Japanese components manufacturer TDK (6762.T) said that it is being affected by Chinese export restrictions on rare earths and is taking steps to diversify its procurement sources.