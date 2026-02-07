A 39-year-old man from Limassol was hospitalised with a fractured skull, a fractured rib, and other serious injuries after having been issued threats by his landlord, the police said on Saturday.

The police said the incident took place on Thursday evening, with the man’s two housemates, aged 41 and 23 years old, having reported that their landlord had visited their house and “threatened them”.

Shortly after, the two men said, the owner returned to the house, accompanied by other people, whose faces were covered.

They said that at this point, they had fled the building, and that the men with covered faces had chased them, before catching up to both the 41-year-old and the 39-year-old and attacking them.

The 39-year-old was then taken to a private hospital in Limassol, while the 41-year-old and the 23-year-old returned to the house to find that €3,000 in cash had been stolen from it.

Polce investigations in the matter led them to arrest a 29-year-old man on Friday. It is expected that he will appear in court later on Saturday.