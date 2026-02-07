A police officer was headbutted by an inmate of the Menoyia detention centre who had been taken to the Larnaca general hospital, Larnaca police spokesman Spyros Chrysostomou said on Saturday.

He explained that the inmate, who is 27 years old, had been taken to the hospital for “examinations”.

After the examinations had been concluded, he said, the police officer attempted to handcuff the man, and was headbutted.

He said that “the police officer’s colleagues rushed to help”, and that eventually, the man was handcuffed.

The police officer, he said, was “examined on the spot by a doctor and was found to have a wound on his right eyebrow and contusions to his right hand”.

The man was taken back to the Menoyia detention centre, while the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.