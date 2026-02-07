Nicosia is about to welcome the internationally-acclaimed Apple Hill String Quartet, renowned for its masterly interpretation of the classical repertoire and the endorsement of new music by prominent composers from all over the world. Its four musicians are performing later this month at The Shoe Factory, joined by Cypriot clarinettist George Georgiou.

Nicosia music lovers will be treated to a special live music evening. Presented by the Pharos Arts Foundation, the quartet (Elise Kuder, Jesse MacDonald, Mike Kelley and Jacob MacKay) will perform in the heart of Nicosia on February 13. As the resident ensemble at the Apple Hill Centre for Chamber Music in the United States, the quartet has been instrumental in cultivating bonds between people of different backgrounds, cultures and ages, while its performances and educational activities centre around values of acceptance, inclusivity, creative expression and encouragement.

The Apple Hill String Quartet is the winner of the prestigious Chamber Music America Acclaim Award, and it has appeared in such diverse venues as the Moscow Conservatory, Curtis Institute of Music, Gitameit Music School in Yangon, Myanmar, and the Ketermaya refugee camp outside Beirut.

On February 13, the four musicians will present a curated repertoire which includes string quartets by Joseph Haydn, the Grammy-nominated Chickasaw composer, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, and the New York-based composer Dana Lyn, and culminate in one of the greatest masterpieces of the chamber music repertoire: Mozart’s magnificent Clarinet Quintet, with George Georgiou on stage.

Internationally renowned quartet performs live. Special guest: George Georgiou. February 13. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €25. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org