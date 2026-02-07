Green ogres, princesses and faraway kingdoms are coming to life at The Heritage Private School as its drama and music departments present Shrek the Musical. The production on February 27 and 28, with over 30 students, is a charming, comic fairy tale sharing messages on misfits, identity and self-worth.

“This show is a celebration of what makes us unique,” says head of drama Alexandra Kouris. “Our students have worked incredibly hard to capture the humour of the original film while leaning into the story’s big heart. It’s a perfect reminder that ‘beautiful’ isn’t always what you see on social media.”

The Academy Award-winning animated film by DreamWorks will be transformed into a hilarious and heart-filled student production, taking audiences on a whirlwind of adventure and fun. On stage, Uriel Petel will play the lovable, grumpy Shrek; Renata Lyukmanova will be the feisty Princess Fiona; Zacharias Kounnis the fast-talking, noble steed Donkey and Apollonia Annenkova the vertically challenged Lord Farquaad.

Beyond what audiences will see on stage is a school-wide collaboration. The Prop and Puppet Making Club has spent months constructing the puppets that will be used, while the makeup crew has tackled the challenge of prosthetics and green makeup.

“Being part of this show has been an amazing experience,” says Zoe Charalambous, who plays the infamous Gingerbread man. “We’ve learned so much about stagecraft, but mostly, we’ve just had a blast bringing these wacky characters to life.”

Shrek the Musical

School production of the Heritage Private School. February 27-28. The Heritage Private School, Limassol. 7.30pm. In English. Free admission. Registrations necessary. www.heritageschool.ac.cy/shrek