Saturday is set to begin with partial cloud cover across most of the island, with isolated rain expected later in the day.

The odd isolated storm may be possible in the west of the island.

Temperatures are set to rise to 21 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 10 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain partially cloudy, with temperatures set to drop to nine degrees Celsius inland, 11 degrees Celsius on the south and east coasts, 13 degrees Celsius on the west and north coasts, and four degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Frost may form in the mountains in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the rest of Sunday set to see the island blanketed in cloud cover.

Partial clouds have been forecast for Monday, while isolated rain, mostly in the west of the island, is expected on Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to remain stable on Sunday before dropping on Monday and Tuesday.