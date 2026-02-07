Two police officers were injured after a vehicle they were attempting to stop as part of an operation targeting alleged drug dealers collided with their vehicles.

The incident occurred on Friday night, with the police announcing that the suspect had “managed to escape” after the collisions.

A kilogram of cannabis was later found and seized during a search of the area, while a later search of the residence of a 22-year-old man turned up a “small amount” of cannabis.

He was as such arrested.