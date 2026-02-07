The University of Cyprus library will now be housing the archives of the Women Return movement, as part of an agreement for the donation, digitisation and uploading to an online platform of Likythos library.

The archives include correspondence, announcements, leaflets, posters, photographic and audiovisual material and publications from local and international press.

On behalf of the movement, Vaso Petsa said “the best fate the archive could have is reflected in this agreement”.

She also expressed hope that “through the archive, the dynamics of the movement and the teamwork that transforms the impossible into the achievable will be highlighted”.