Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou on Saturday planted trees near Nicosia’s Kaloyeros river, saying that “actions such as this send a substantial message for the protection of the environment”.

“Urban greenery is no longer just an aesthetic element, but a critical tool for adapting to climate change, as trees contribute to reducing extreme temperatures, improving air quality, and protecting public health,” she said.

On this matter, she pointed out that Cyprus is “experiencing more intense heatwaves and increased pressure on water resources” as a result of climate change, and said as such that “the enhancement of urban greenery is necessary and an immediate priority”.

She also made direct reference to the Kaloyeros river, saying that it is a “valuable natural axis within the urban fabric” of Nicosia and “a living ecological corridor with significant biodiversity, which improves the microclimate and offers a breath of coolness to the city”.

“Its prominence, through interventions such as the creation of a linear path and tree planting, strengthens the relationship between the public and nature and reintegrates the natural space into the city’s everyday life,” she said.

Additionally, she said its connection with the Athalassa national park “is also of particular importance, creating a single ecological green corridor”.