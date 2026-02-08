The cabinet has approved the granting of financial support to the sheep and goat farming sector, aimed at boosting productivity and improving the long-term sustainability of livestock holdings.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, the scheme has a total budget of €1.5 million and seeks to encourage the adoption of modern reproductive management practices, including hormonal oestrus synchronisation.

The measures are intended to improve animal productivity, reduce the seasonality of milk production and strengthen the viability of livestock farms.

Eligible beneficiaries include livestock holdings with at least 200 female animals aged ten months and over (ewes or goats). The minimum number of eligible animals per application has been set at 50 animals for each individual holding.

Eligible farms must also hold a certificate of registration as a food business of animal origin, while the distribution of their milk must be recorded on the Department of Agriculture’s electronic raw milk distribution platform.

The decision, the statement said, aims to support producers contributing to the production of halloumi with protected designation of origin (PDO) status, while enhancing the competitiveness of the sector.

It also forms part of broader government policies to support primary production, strengthen livestock farming and ensure the sustainable development of a sector closely linked to the rural economy and the protection of national products.