A Cypriot scientific documentary, Troodos Rising to the Stars, has won its first international award, taking home the Best VFX prize at the Athens International Monthly Art Film Festival.

The documentary explores the story of the Troodos mountains, tracing their emergence from the sea to their modern-day connection with astronomy and the wider universe. Stunning footage shot across various locations in the Troodos Geopark, combined with cutting-edge visual effects provided by an international company and rigorous scientific documentation, brings together geology and stargazing to create a unique educational and visual experience.

The film’s soundtrack features original compositions created specifically for the documentary, alongside opera pieces, enhancing the immersive experience for viewers.

Troodos Rising to the Stars was funded by the European Space Agency (ESA) through the CARES programme, implemented in Cyprus in 2025.

Directed by Stelios Tryfon, the documentary was produced by Theofanis Matsopoulos, a globally renowned planetarium filmmaker. It is now screening daily at the Troodos Observatory, offering visitors the chance to discover the history and significance of Troodos through a modern scientific lens.