A weak low-pressure system is affecting the area, while thin dust will remain in the atmosphere until the afternoon, the Meteorological Service said on Sunday.

During the day, increased mid- and high-level cloud cover will be observed. Winds will blow mainly south to southwesterly, light to moderate, while the sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures are expected to rise to around 21 degrees Celsius inland and along the coasts, and to about 12 degrees in the higher mountain areas.

Tonight, increased high cloud cover will continue. Winds will turn mainly northwesterly, remaining light and locally moderate in the west. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to around 9 degrees inland, 11 degrees along the coasts and 5 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Monday, periods of increased cloud are expected. On Tuesday, conditions will gradually become mainly cloudy, with localised showers, particularly in the west. By Wednesday, further local rain and isolated thunderstorms are forecast.

Temperatures will gradually fall over the three-day period, reaching close to average seasonal levels by Wednesday.