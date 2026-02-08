Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman said on Sunday he will share the will of his community for a solution to the Cyprus problem during his meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres later this month.

In a post on Facebook ahead of their meeting on February 11, Erhurman said it was important to have the opportunity to discuss developments in the Cyprus issue face to face with the UN chief.

“We will share with Mr Guterres the will of our people for a solution, our thoughts on what needs to be done to create a climate for a settlement, and our views on the methodology that should be established in order to successfully complete the process this time,” he wrote.

Erhurman added that efforts would move forward through diplomacy and dialogue, rather than through what he described as manipulative tactics and media accusations.

“We will proceed not through manipulative attempts and accusations in the media, but within the framework of our people’s will for a solution, through diplomacy and dialogue, with patience, composure, determination and seriousness,” he said.