The amendment of the Explosives Law approved by the House of Representatives constitutes a substantial step towards strengthening public safety and tackling the illegal use, trafficking and storage of fireworks, the Mines and Quarries Department of the agriculture ministry said on Sunday.

In a statement, the department said parliament passed the amendment to the Explosives Law of 2026 with the aim of reinforcing the framework for control and compliance, as well as tightening provisions governing the illegal use of fireworks.

The amendment’s primary objective, the department said, is the protection of citizens, vulnerable groups and animals.

Among the key provisions is a tenfold increase in financial penalties for the illegal use of explosives, with the maximum fine rising from €5,000 to €50,000.

The amendment also assigns responsibility for inspections of fireworks and ammunition to the chief of police, in his capacity as inspector of explosives.

At the same time, liability is extended beyond individuals who use fireworks to also include event organisers, as well as owners or managers of venues where fireworks displays take place.