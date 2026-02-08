Police arrested five people on Saturday night as part of island-wide operations aimed at preventing serious criminal activity, maintaining public order and boosting public safety.

In a statement issued on Sunday, police said their presence across Cyprus overnight was intensified, with organised patrols carried out at key locations in urban areas.

As a result of the preventive policing operations, five individuals were arrested for various offences, including causing grievous bodily harm, unlawful possession of property, outstanding warrants related to theft cases, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, a total of 910 drivers and passengers were stopped and checked, while 16 premises were also inspected as part of efforts to tackle delinquent behaviour.

During traffic checks, 214 tickets were issued for various traffic violations, while 13 traffic-related cases are under investigation.

Of the reported offences, 26 concerned driving under the influence of alcohol. As part of the investigations, 12 vehicles were immobilised.

Police said coordinated crime-prevention and suppression operations will continue on a daily basis, with increased police presence, targeted checks and immediate operational action, aimed at enhancing public safety and safeguarding public order.