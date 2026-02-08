A historic venue for a historical exhibition

Kastelliotissa mediaeval hall in Nicosia has been transformed into an interactive space where popular imagination meets modern technology with the opening on Monday of the ‘Myths of Cyprus’ exhibition.

The exhibition – opened by the president’s wife, Philippa Karsera Christodoulides – is a continuation of the series of short films, ‘Myths of Cyprus’, which were produced by the Press and Information Office (PIO) and premiered in October 2024. The series, which has been available on the internet since last year, includes 14 stories chosen from the Cyprus folk tradition put on film and also uses cartoons.

“The Myths of Cyprus invite us to pass the threshold of a world in which the legendary co-exists with the familiar,” said the first lady. “The myths exist to light up truths that are difficult to be told differently. And they always stay alive, teaching and inspiring.”

She focused on the way the exhibition can bridge the past with the present.

The central feature of the exhibition is the 3D creations and the models of mythical figures of Cypriot history and tradition. Visitors have the opportunity to come face to face with Dighenis, Sierolotta, the Kalikantzari and Regina among others.

“Through these unique stories, the settings of our villages, the graphic reproductions, three-dimensional creations, but also the use of visual reality, these narratives acquire life, new form and a new dynamic, bridging the past with the technological capabilities of the present,” she said.

“In this way, the young receive the messages in their own language.”

Back in 2023, in the search for a new way of communicating and connecting with people, “we resorted to the international language of mythology – the myths,” said PIO director, Aliki Stylianou.

An exhibit on display outside the Kastelliotissa mediaeval hall

“We realised that this was an inexhaustible source of wisdom. All the myths come from the soul of people who lived and created in this place – our Cyprus.”

Stylianou expressed her deep gratitude to the staff of the PIO and everyone who helped make the exhibition possible, including the engraver Chambis Tsangaris who gave a unique visual form to the traditional Kalikantzari.

She also thanked Markos Kassinos the director of the films who was supported by the researcher, writer and presenter, Iosif Hadjikyriakos, anthropologist Ioanna Panteli as well as cartoon designer Ioannis Filiastidis and his team who gave “form, voice and appearance to our dear Sierolotta and all other characters.”

The Myths of Cyprus films were screened at the University of Sienna in Italy, at the Department of Aegean and Cypriot Archaeology last year. The department’s associate professor, Luca Bombardieri, who was also present at Monday’s opening, said that “through carefully designed structures, three-dimensional models and immersive virtual reality, these myths speak again to us.”

Engraver Chambis Tsangaris with Aliki Stylianou

“At the heart of the Myths and Tales of Cyprus lies a profound idea: that myths are not merely ancient tales but living narratives,” he said. “They connect generations, transmit values and shape cultural identity. By using contemporary languages and technologies, this exhibition builds a bridge between traditions and the present, allowing ancient stories to continue their journey into the future.”

“The myths were the first language with which man spoke about the big questions of existence,” said the first lady. “It is often the first language with which an adult talks to child, conveying knowledge, experience, wisdom and imagination. The myths occasionally, in my view, hide our biggest truths.”

Culture Deputy Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou, Social Welfare Deputy Minister Clea Hadjistefanou-Papaellina, Nicosia district governor Constantinos Yiorkadjis and Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos were among the guests.

The Myths and Tales of Cyprus exhibition is open until February 25 at the Kastelliotissa mediaeval hall, in the Paphos Gate area of Nicosia. Visiting hours: Wednesday and Friday 16.00 to 19.30 and Saturday and Sunday 10.00 to 13.00