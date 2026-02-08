Police arrested a 27-year-old wanted in connection with burglaries and thefts in Larnaca on Saturday afternoon following a pursuit that involved the discharge of a firearm.

According to the police communications branch, at around 4pm officers located a vehicle reported stolen in the Livadia area of Larnaca.

When the driver became aware of the police presence, he attempted to start the vehicle and flee the scene. In doing so, he reversed and collided with a police vehicle, officers said.

Police said the driver was immobilised and arrested, adding that a service firearm was used to stop the vehicle.

The suspect is expected to appear before a court on Sunday for the issuance of a remand order.