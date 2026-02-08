Authorities in Cyprus have carried out a series of seizures of e-cigarette liquids containing illegal narcotics and new psychoactive substances, following participation in the international operation “eVAPER8” coordinated by the United Nations. Preliminary analysis by the Government Chemist has found some of the substances to be particularly hazardous to human health.

The nationwide operation, which ran from November 23 to December 21, 2025, involved the Customs and Excise Department, the Cyprus Police, the Pharmaceutical Services, the Health Services, and the Government Chemist. Inspections were carried out on imported goods from third countries and in retail outlets in Nicosia, Paphos, and Paralimni.

In Nicosia, customs agents confiscated 85 e-cigarette liquid products, while the anti-narcotics unit seized 269 packages containing cannabis or THC. Similar seizures were made in Paphos and Paralimni, with hundreds of products found to contain cannabis, THC, and CBD products without the required licenses. Many of the products were marked as originating from other European countries, including Greece.

Authorities expressed serious concern over the circulation of such products, particularly among young people, highlighting recent incidents of fainting and loss of consciousness among students. They called for urgent measures to restrict access and stricter scrutiny of outlets selling cannabinoid products.

In a separate incident on February 7, Customs officers at the Agios Dometios checkpoint stopped a vehicle driven by a Romanian national. The vehicle was carrying 27 boxes of 200 cigarettes each without health warnings and 25 litres of kefir, in violation of the Green Line Regulations on animal products. The driver was arrested and later released after paying €1,700 for the offences and €300 for the return of the vehicle under an out-of-court settlement.

Authorities have called for tighter regulation and closer monitoring of outlets selling e-cigarette liquids and cannabinoid products to protect public health.