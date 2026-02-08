Three people were taken to Nicosia General Hospital in the early hours of Sunday following a road collision on the motorway.

According to a police statement, a patrol vehicle carrying two police officers was parked in the emergency lane of the Limassol–Nicosia motorway, near the GSP stadium, as part of traffic checks and road safety measures.

Under circumstances that are still under investigation, a truck collided with the rear of the police vehicle.

Both police officers and the driver of the truck sustained injuries and were transferred to Nicosia General Hospital, where they are undergoing medical examinations.