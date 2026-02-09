Britain’s royal palace is prepared to help police if approached in connection with former Prince Andrew’s links to late US financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a spokesperson said on Monday.

King Charles has made clear “his profound concern” at allegations that continue to emerge regarding his brother Andrew’s conduct, the palace spokesperson said.

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them,” the spokesperson said in a statement to media.

The Thames Valley police force has said it is looking into an allegation involving a woman brought to Andrew’s residence and documents allegedly shared with Epstein.

The king’s brother has used the family name Mountbatten-Windsor since being stripped of his title as prince by the king last year over earlier revelations about his relationship to Epstein.