Cablenet is introducing two new Home Internet plans: GigaMax Internet and Super 300M, delivering even faster speeds, same-day Internet and a premium connectivity experience.

The new offering includes Same-Day Internet, allowing customers to get Internet access immediately, without the long waits that used to be the norm. In addition, Cablenet is introducing a 30-day “Try & Buy” period, giving customers the freedom to try the service for 30 days with no commitment, experiencing its quality and performance first-hand.

The premium connectivity experience is also augmented with Cablenet Smart Wi–Fi+ – an intelligent home connectivity solution that uses advanced Wi–Fi mesh technology to ensure strong, stable and secure Wi-Fi coverage in every corner of the home.

GigaMax Internet delivers download speeds of 1Gbps, making it ideal for demanding digital needs such as Ultra HD streaming, online gaming, remote working and cloud applications. Subscribers can also enjoy six months free, with the service immediately available to 280K households across Cyprus.

For those seeking a fast, reliable and cost-effective solution for everyday use, Super 300M stands out by offering high performance and excellent value for money.

“High-performance Ιnternet is no longer a luxury — it is a fundamental requirement of modern life,” said Ioannis Mavridis, CEO of Cablenet. “Work, education, entertainment and communication all depend on connectivity. Customers are no longer willing, nor able, to wait days to get connected. That’s why we introduced Same-Day Internet. Additionally, with our 30-day Try & Buy guarantee, we give customers the freedom to try our services without long-term commitments. This is the true meaning of a customer-centric experience.”

Michalis Pericleous, Chief Access Network Officer of Cablenet elaborated on the approach behind the offerings. “Our focus goes far beyond headline speeds; we invest heavily in strengthening our access network, modernising infrastructure and applying proactive monitoring and preventive maintenance practices,” he said. “Combined with our highly trained technical teams, this approach ensures stable, high-quality connectivity and fast, expert support — exactly what today’s connected households expect and deserve.”

The new Home Internet plans are available nationwide, via all Cablenet Stores, by calling 130, as well as, online, marking the next decisive step in the company’s transformation strategy. Through upgraded speeds, smarter connectivity solutions and simplified processes, Cablenet continues to invest in fully customer-centric services, delivering greater value and a modern Internet experience for every home.