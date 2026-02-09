CFA Society Cyprus is focusing on professional development, ethics and outreach in 2026, according to Constantinos Kourouyiannis, CFA, President of CFA Society Cyprus, who outlined the organisation’s priorities for the year.

Kourouyiannis said the society “is guided by a clear vision: to advance the investment profession in Cyprus and empower its members to achieve their career objectives”.

He added that “this vision is brought to life through the dedication and collaboration of our board of directors, staff and volunteers,” explaining that their commitment remains essential in meeting these objectives.

He further noted that the strategic plan for 2026 is “to drive initiatives that promote professional development, ethical standards, community engagement and thought leadership across the financial sector”.

He then turned to the wider industry, saying “we navigate a period of significant transformation in the financial industry, driven by artificial intelligence, digitalization, evolving regulation and rising expectations around ethics and sustainability”.

In response, he explained that the society aims “to play a strategic role within the Cypriot financial ecosystem by strengthening our partnerships with other professional associations, regulators, academic institutions and industry stakeholders”.

He added that “we have signed meaningful Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), establishing a strong framework for long-term cooperation and joint initiatives”.

Through the Advocacy Committee, he said, the society participates in consultation papers and public discussions and promotes ethical and professional standards “to help shape the financial profession in a healthy and sustainable manner”.

Moving to professional development, Kourouyiannis stressed that “we place the continuous professional development of our members at the core of our mission”.

He said the society has launched the “Strategic Investment Insights” webinar series, focused on macroeconomic trends, financial markets, global market developments, investment strategies, risk management approaches and emerging opportunities across equities, fixed income, alternative investments and sustainable finance.

He also said joint webinars and seminars organised with professional associations and experts address compliance and regulatory topics, “helping our members stay up-to-date with evolving requirements”.

In parallel, he noted, the society partnered with a local training institution to offer targeted self-paced online courses for members registered with the Advanced Examination and AML CySEC Registries, “providing practical knowledge and ensuring regulatory compliance”.

On community engagement, he said the goal is “to foster a strong, inclusive and connected community among our members by creating meaningful opportunities for engagement, collaboration and knowledge sharing”.

Through targeted events, networking initiatives and volunteer involvement across the society’s five committees, he explained, participation is expected to increase and reinforce a shared sense of belonging.

He added that the society remains open to “new ways of reaching a wider audience”, referring to participation in the Nicosia Marathon in December, which he noted was well received by younger and more athletic members.

On candidates, Kourouyiannis said the society supports them “throughout their learning and examination journey by providing access to relevant resources, guidance and supportive peer community”.

He added that collaborations with CFA Institute-approved prep providers offer discounted programmes, while a mentorship programme “connects candidates with our society members in one-to-one mentoring relationships, supporting career guidance and professional growth”.

Turning to academia, he said the society is organising the 13th edition of the local CFA Institute Research Challenge to give students hands-on experience in financial analysis, equity research and professional reporting “while reinforcing ethical and professional standards”.

Beyond this, he added, the society participates in career fairs and university presentations highlighting the CFA Programme and its career opportunities.

He further explained that the society collaborates with universities and academic institutions to support curriculum development, assist accreditation efforts and deliver guest lectures, “bridging the gap between academic knowledge and professional practice while nurturing the next generation of investment professionals”.

Kourouyiannis also said financial literacy remains a priority. He mentioned that the society participates through its Financial Literacy Committee in the Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee, the national body established in June 2024 to implement the National Financial Literacy and Education Strategy.

He noted that volunteers continue to visit schools to introduce students to basic financial literacy concepts, while efforts now aim to reach wider age groups.

He added that a key initiative is a podcast series hosted by board members, “featuring prominent guests and covering topics such as client protection, workplace inclusion, the banking sector in Cyprus, investment funds, the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and pensions”.

On diversity and inclusion, he said “we are committed to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion across the finance profession”.

In 2026, he added, the DEI Committee will support firms wishing to adopt the CFA Institute Inclusion Code for Europe by providing onboarding material including key steps, templates and good practices.

Furthermore, he said that together with the CFA Institute and Diversity Charter Cyprus, the society will continue initiatives on inclusive behaviours and leadership practices designed to improve organisational culture and outcomes.

He added that the society works closely with the CFA Institute to organise webinars demonstrating how inclusive behaviours benefit stakeholder groups, while progress will be tracked through key performance indicators “to ensure sustained impact”.

Discussing outreach, Kourouyiannis said the Public Relations Committee promotes the expertise of members and the society’s thought leadership through collaboration with media outlets.

This, he explained, takes place by providing analysis of economic developments and market trends via articles, interviews and television appearances, helping strengthen the presence of CFA professionals in Cyprus.

Concluding, he said “the board of directors, staff and volunteers of CFA Society Cyprus will continue to work collaboratively to deliver on the society’s strategic objectives”, aiming “to support members, uphold ethical and professional standards and strengthen our society’s impact within the financial ecosystem.”