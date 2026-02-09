President Nikos Christodoulides spoke by telephone with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday as Athens and Nicosia step up coordination on the Cyprus issue ahead of Mitsotakis’ meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

According to a written statement by government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the two leaders exchanged views and assessed current developments in light of the upcoming talks between Greece and Turkey.

The discussion focused on efforts to resume substantive negotiations on the Cyprus problem from the point where they collapsed at Crans Montana, within the agreed framework of the United Nations.

“The latest developments in the Cyprus issue were discussed, as well as the efforts being made to restart negotiations within the agreed UN framework,” the statement said.

Christodoulides and Mitsotakis reaffirmed their shared commitment to the relevant UN security council resolutions underpinning a settlement.

The two sides confirmed a common approach on the need to relaunch talks with the aim of achieving “a sustainable and functional solution”, fully aligned with international law.

“They confirmed their determination to continue efforts to restart the negotiation process from where it was interrupted,” Letymbiotis affirmed.

The call comes days before Mitsotakis is due to meet Erdogan in Ankara on Wednesday, a meeting confirmed last week by Greek government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis.

Speaking in Athens, Marinakis said Greece would approach the talks with “faith and confidence”, stressing that Greek positions would remain anchored in international law.

“We have one and only one difference with Turkey, that being the determination of the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf,” Marinakis said.

“Issues of sovereignty and our red lines will never be put on the table.”

The meeting follows renewed tension after Erdogan’s government reacted sharply to remarks by Mitsotakis that Greece’s right to extend its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles is “inalienable” and will be exercised “when conditions are deemed most appropriate”.