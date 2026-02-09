Cyprus-based Columbia Group appointed Christina Orfanidou as Head of AI, as the company moves to embed responsible, people-centric artificial intelligence across its maritime operations.

According to the statement, she will lead the group’s AI strategy and implementation, focusing on practical, business-owned solutions that deliver measurable value.

At the same time, her mandate includes driving productivity gains, modernising workflows, and ensuring AI is deployed ethically, transparently, and in compliance with evolving global regulations.

Before joining Columbia group, Orfanidou worked as Head of AI Services at Deloitte Cyprus.

She has also contributed to major initiatives for the European Commission, collaborating with agencies such as ACER, DG CONNECT, and EFSA, where she led projects focused on AI adoption supported by robust data and AI governance.

Within her new role, Orfanidou plans to demonstrate how AI can dramatically improve efficiency, reducing document production times from hours to minutes, while freeing employees to focus on higher-value, strategic work.

Rather than replacing jobs, AI is being adopted to improve work-life balance, scalability, and job satisfaction, she says.

“AI is not about technology for technology’s sake,” said Orfanidou, adding that “At Columbia group, we see AI as a productivity and empowerment tool, one that supports our people, addresses real operational challenges, and helps modernise shipping for the next generation of talent.”

She is also spearheading plans to establish an AI factory within Columbia group, designed to work in close collaboration with business units to develop tailored AI solutions.

This model ensures AI remains embedded in the business, rather than siloed in standalone technical teams, and supports productivity growth without relying solely on continuous hiring.

Accordingly, AI initiatives under her leadership are initially focused on internal operations, where risks are lower and impact is immediate.

These include AI agents handling repetitive office tasks, internal knowledge management tools, and modernised crewing assignment systems.

Mark O’Neil, CEO and president of Columbia group, said “Christina’s appointment reflects Columbia group’s belief that artificial intelligence must be deployed with purpose, responsibility, and a clear focus on people.”

He added that under her leadership AI is becoming “a powerful enabler across our business, driving productivity, supporting sustainability, and modernising the maritime sector, while ensuring strong governance, transparency, and human oversight remain at the core of everything we do.”

Overall, the move emphasises Columbia group’s belief that AI, when deployed responsibly, can enhance productivity, improve sustainability outcomes, and help build a more balanced and resilient future of work across the maritime industry.