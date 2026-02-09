Cyprus’ cooperation between government and business was cited by BusinessEurope as supporting the country’s economic performance, according to Employers and Industrialists Federation (Oev) president George Pantelides.

Pantelides, who serves as vice-president of the European employers’ confederation, took part on February 5 in a working dinner with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen alongside the organisation’s leadership.

The talks focused on strengthening the competitiveness of European companies, while business representatives warned that without tangible results during 2026 the EU economy risks losing further ground.

They urged a shift from political declarations to implementation, ‘From Ambition to Delivery’, a priority repeatedly raised by European industry.

BusinessEurope set out five policy priorities for 2026. It called for deeper integration of the single market and a sharp reduction in regulatory burdens to remove barriers to cross-border activity.

It also stressed the need to lower energy prices and create a sustainable framework for decarbonisation, noting the cost gap with competitors outside the EU.

In addition, the organisation referred to managing geopolitical risks and securing access to markets and raw materials, including diversification of trade relations and a balance between economic security and open trade.

At the same time, it pointed to strengthening investment and innovation so Europe can become a technological leader, while favouring flexible, non-legislative social policies aimed at productivity and cohesion.

Within this context, Cyprus received positive reference for the effectiveness of cooperation between the state and the business community, seen as supporting risk management and strong macroeconomic performance.

According to the statement, BusinessEurope leaders observed this model during the summit of member organisations from 35 countries hosted by Oev in Nicosia last November.