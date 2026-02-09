Cyta delivers two electric cars to Cyta & soeasy Rewards draw winners

On February 4, 2026, at Cyta’s Nicosia headquarters, the lucky winners of the Cyta & soeasy Rewards draw were handed the keys to two prize BYD electric cars.

Winners Kostas Larkou and Mihaela Niculae received their brand new electric vehicles, from Cyta’s Consumer Market Marketing Director of Cyta, Elpida Michaiou, and left the Company’s headquarters driving their prize EVs.

So, just like Kostas and Mihaela, keep on redeeming your stars and, who knows, maybe you will be the next big winner of the Cyta & soeasy Rewards draw!