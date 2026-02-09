Nicosia For Art, in collaboration with National Theatre Live, presents the filmed version of the theatre production Dr Strangelove by Stanley Kubrick this month, bringing an acclaimed play from London to the Cyprus capital. Co-adapted by Armando Iannucci and Sean Foley, and directed by Sean Foley, the play is considered one of the greatest comedies of all time, honouring Kubrick’s legacy and the enduring relevance of its story, 60 years later.

Suitable for theatre lovers and beyond, the screening will take place on February 27 at the Municipal Theatre of Nicosia.

Based on Kubrick’s 1964 Cold War comedy, Steve Coogan stars in this new stage adaptation, taking on the iconic roles originally played by Peter Sellers. The story reflects the anxiety surrounding nuclear war that peaked in the mid-20th century between the USA and Russia.

When a rogue American general triggers a nuclear attack, a surreal race against time begins, as the government and an eccentric scientist try to prevent global catastrophe. This explosively funny satire comes from a world-renowned creative team, including Emmy Award-winner Iannucci (The Thick of It, Veep) and two-time Olivier Award-winner Foley (The Upstart Crow).

The original film is based on the novel Red Alert by Peter George. Unlike Kubrick’s film, the book does not include the dark comedic elements or the character of Dr Strangelove. In the 1964 film, Peter Sellers famously played three roles: Dr Strangelove, Captain Mandrake and President Muffley.

In this stage adaptation, Coogan plays four – those originally played by Sellers plus Major TJ Kong in the final act. Coogan has won seven Bafta awards, three British Comedy Awards, and has received two Oscar nominations and one Golden Globe nomination.

Screened in its original English language, Dr Strangelove will be presented in Cyprus only once.

Theatre broadcast by National Theatre Live. February 27. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In English. €7. Tickets on More.com