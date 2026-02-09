Eurobank on Monday announced that it repurchased 1,761,170 of its own shares on the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) during the period from February 2, 2026 to February 6, 2026, as part of its approved share buyback programme.

The announcement follows the commencement of the share buyback programme, which was initially disclosed on December 12, 2025.

The programme was approved through a resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders held on October 22, 2025, in line with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

The initiative represents a continuation of the share buyback programme of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings, which had been approved at its Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders on April 30, 2025.

The programme is also based on a resolution of the bank’s board of directors dated October 22, 2025, providing the formal framework for the transactions.

During the five-day period from February 2, 2026 to February 6, 2026, the bank repurchased a total of 1,761,170 own shares traded on ATHEX, with an average purchase price of €4.1887 per share.

The total cost of the transactions amounted to €7,377,001.65, according to the announcement.

All purchases were executed on the Athens Stock Exchange through Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm, acting as the bank’s member broker.

On February 2, 2026, Eurobank acquired 353,600 shares at an average price of €4.1721, with prices ranging between a low of €4.0940 and a high of €4.2190, for a total value of €1,475,269.87.

On February 3, 2026, the bank repurchased 347,500 shares at an average price of €4.2475, with the lowest transaction price at €4.1850 and the highest at €4.3000, at a total cost of €1,475,990.49.

Purchases on February 4, 2026 amounted to 347,700 shares, with an average price of €4.2433, a low of €4.1960 and a high of €4.2860, corresponding to a total value of €1,475,398.26.

On February 5, 2026, Eurobank bought back 353,200 shares at an average price of €4.1763, with prices fluctuating between €4.1020 and €4.2320, at a total cost of €1,475,069.90.

The final trading day, February 6, 2026, saw the acquisition of 359,170 shares at an average price of €4.1075, with a lowest price of €4.0510 and a highest price of €4.1900, for a total value of €1,475,273.13.

Following the completion of these transactions, Eurobank now holds a total of 12,441,077 own shares, the announcement said.