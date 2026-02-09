Retail group Jumbo S.A. has announced that shareholders approved an extraordinary cash distribution of €0.50 per share during a general meeting held earlier this month.

The payment corresponds to a total €67.18 million and comes from extraordinary reserves based on taxed and undistributed profits of the 2022 and 2023 financial years.

After a 5 per cent withholding tax, the net amount will reach €0.475 per share.

Shares will trade ex-dividend on March 23, 2026, while investors registered in the Dematerialised Securities System on March 24, 2026 will be entitled to the distribution.

Payment will start on March 30, 2026 through Eurobank S.A. via the central securities depository participants, including banks and investment firms.

Special cases involving heirs, liquidation accounts or temporary transfer accounts will be handled through the bank’s branch network once legal procedures are completed.

After July 1, 2026, any unpaid amounts will be available only at the company’s offices in Moschato, Attica.

The company added that the right to collect the distribution expires five years after the end of the year in which the entitlement arises, after which the funds are transferred to the Greek state under applicable legislation.