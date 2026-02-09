The Cyprus Trading Corporation, Woolworth Cyprus Properties and Ermes Department Stores have all announced that they will hold their annual general meetings on February 27, 2026, at their registered offices in Strovolos, Nicosia, to review their 2024 performance and decide on key corporate matters.

Cyprus Trading Corporation said its annual general meeting will take place on February 27, 2026 at 11.30 a.m., at its registered office at Limassol Avenue 200, Shacolas House, 2025, Strovolos, Nicosia.

The company stated that shareholders will be presented with the board of directors’ report for the year 2024, including the management report, the corporate governance report, the auditors’ report and the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Matters to be examined at the meeting also include the election or re-election of members of the board of directors.

Shareholders will further consider the remuneration policy and the determination of directors’ fees, according to the announcement.

The agenda will also cover the appointment of the company’s external auditors.

Woolworth Cyprus Properties announced that its annual general meeting is scheduled for February 27, 2026 at 10.30 a.m., at the same registered office address at Limassol Avenue 200, Shacolas House, 2025, Strovolos, Nicosia.

The company said shareholders will review the board of directors’ report for 2024, including the management report, corporate governance report, auditors’ report and the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The meeting will also address the election or re-election of board members, alongside the examination and approval of the remuneration policy and the setting of directors’ remuneration.

In addition, shareholders will be asked to decide on the appointment of external auditors for the company.

Ermes Department Stores likewise announced that its annual general meeting will be held on February 27, 2026 at 11.00 a.m., at its registered office at Limassol Avenue 200, Shacolas House, 2025, Strovolos, Nicosia.

The company said the meeting will include the presentation of the board of directors’ report for the year 2024, incorporating the management report, corporate governance report, auditors’ report and the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Shareholders will also consider the election or re-election of members of the board of directors, as part of the agenda.

Further items include the examination and approval of the remuneration policy and the determination of directors’ fees.

The agenda will conclude with the appointment of the company’s external auditors, according to the notice.