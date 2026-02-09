A joint technology and startup networking event was held in London last week, as non-profit organisation Cyprus Seeds and venture capital firm 33East brought together founders, researchers and investors to strengthen ties within the global Cypriot innovation community.

The event marked the first joint initiative between Cyprus Seeds and 33East, signalling closer collaboration in their shared mission to support founders building scalable, internationally focused ventures.

The gathering took place at the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in London and attracted more than 100 founders, researchers and tech startups based in the city with strong Cypriot connections.

Participants heard founder journeys from Electryone AI and Genie Fertility, both backed by 33East, as well as from Tyten, offering insight into how ideas progressed from early-stage insight to product development and initial market traction.

The presentations highlighted the challenges and opportunities of building tech-driven companies, particularly in highly specialised and innovation-led sectors.

Ioannis Kasinopoulos of Electryone AI outlined the company’s journey in building the participation layer for the new energy economy, with a focus on transforming homes from passive consumers into active and intelligent contributors to the electricity grid.

Electryone AI’s approach centres on a hardware-agnostic and inclusive energy platform designed to enable smarter interaction between households and the energy system.

Andreas Hadjimitsis of Genie Fertility presented the company’s work on a non-invasive discovery platform for uterine health, aimed at unlocking molecular insights from the endometrium to support precision care in fertility and reproductive health.

Tyten shared its founder journey from participation in the Antler accelerator to achieving early commercial traction, illustrating the transition from concept to market-ready solution.

Tom Petrides described how Tyten translated first-hand industry insight into an AI-driven platform for facilities management, a process that culminated in a recent funding round.

Beyond the presentations, the evening provided space for meaningful networking among entrepreneurs, researchers and members of the Cypriot diaspora living and working in London.

Attendees were also briefed on upcoming opportunities in funding, mentoring and networking available through Cyprus Seeds and 33East.

The London event forms part of a wider series of joint initiatives that Cyprus Seeds plans to organise with 33East as it expands its scope beyond scientific teams from academic institutions and research institutes in Cyprus.

This broader strategy also aims to support tech startups abroad that maintain strong ties to the country while targeting international markets.

The partnership series is designed to connect founders, researchers and investors with global ambitions, reinforcing pathways from idea generation to international scale.

As part of this strategic direction, Cyprus Seeds is deepening its partnership with 33East, a venture capital firm backed by the Government of Cyprus.

The shared objective is to transform Cyprus into a hive of innovation and entrepreneurship within the international technology ecosystem.

33East focuses on investing in ambitious founders at the pre-seed and seed stages and provides access to an international network of partners and investors.

Both organisations said they will build on the London event through joint initiatives aimed at empowering science-based entrepreneurship, supporting founders from idea to scale and strengthening the country’s position in the global technology and innovation landscape.