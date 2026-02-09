A visit to the gallery is not just about browsing art collections and exhibitions, but also about sitting among the artworks, creating things by hand. This February, this is exactly what will happen at AG Leventis Gallery as fashion instructors Georgia Moditi and Anna Apostolou host a sewing workshop.

On February 25, this unique experience brings the art of sewing into dialogue with the gallery’s Paris Collection. Guided by Moditi and Apostolou, participants will create their own knot bag, working with the iconic Toile de Jouy fabric.

The workshop draws inspiration from the distinctive patterns that became famous in the 18th century France: idyllic scenes, nature and everyday moments, printed in a single colour on a white background. Toile de Jouy is closely associated with the work of Christophe-Philippe Oberkamf, who, influenced by Rococo art, collaborated with artists such as Jean-Baptiste Huet and Jean-Honoré Fragonard, works by whom are included in the Paris Collection.

During the workshop, a brief introduction to this historical and artistic context will be offered, transforming sewing into a hands-on encounter with art. The workshop will take place at 6.30pm and has limited spots open to all levels, so those interested are encouraged to book soon.

Slow Sew x A.G. Leventis Gallery

Sewing workshop with Georgia Moditi and Anna Apostolou. February 25. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 6.30pm-8.30pm. €60. Tel:22-668838, [email protected]