Light clouds will mark the start of the week, while mild temperatures prevail, reaching up to 20 degrees Celsius inland and along the coast and around 13 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow southewest to northwest at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

The night will be cloudy, with foggy conditions expected in some areas. Temperatures will drop to 8 degrees Celsius inland, around 11 degrees on the coast and to 5 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will be mild, blowing mainly from the northwest to northeast at up to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be slightly rough.

Cloudy conditions will persist on Tuesday, while local rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the western parts of the island in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to gradually decrease within the next days.