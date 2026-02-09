UEFA elite referee István Kovács inspires AAL students at special assembly

The American Academy Larnaca (AAL) was honoured to welcome István Kovács, UEFA Elite Referee, to a special assembly that proved to be both inspiring and memorable for our students.

During the session, Mr Kovács shared his remarkable journey to the highest levels of international football officiating, highlighting the values of discipline, professionalism, resilience and commitment to excellence that have shaped his career. His personal experiences and insights offered students a powerful reminder that success is built on dedication, integrity and continuous self-improvement.

Students had the unique opportunity to learn firsthand about the demands of elite-level refereeing, the importance of decision-making under pressure and the role of fairness in sport and in life. Mr Kovács’ engaging and authentic approach resonated strongly with the audience, motivating students to pursue their own goals with confidence and perseverance.

We extend our sincere thanks to István Kovács for taking the time to visit our school and for inspiring our students through his journey.